Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $26,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $76.96 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.99 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.37.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

