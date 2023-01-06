Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ADMP stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

