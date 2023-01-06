Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
ADMP stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals
About Adamis Pharmaceuticals
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.
