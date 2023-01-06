ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.30

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.25, with a volume of 69166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

ADF Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$65.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

ADF Group Company Profile

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

