ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSE opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. ADS-TEC Energy has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter worth $20,719,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter worth $354,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the third quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.

