Advisor Resource Council Has $543,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Advisor Resource Council reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,649 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Visa were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.52.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $211.11 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

