AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.39% of AECOM worth $37,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in AECOM in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 196,223 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 18.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACM. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

AECOM Stock Down 3.4 %

ACM stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.39. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $86.94. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.