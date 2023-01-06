Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after buying an additional 326,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,573,000 after buying an additional 292,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,991 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,950,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,160,000 after purchasing an additional 39,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.65.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE APD opened at $301.82 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.68. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

