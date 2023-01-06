Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.86.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828 shares in the company, valued at $74,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,043 shares of company stock valued at $175,283 and have sold 10,240 shares valued at $936,133. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $84.62 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.12.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

