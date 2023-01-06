Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 31,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 12,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 31,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 359.1% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $104.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $138.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Alibaba Group

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.06.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

