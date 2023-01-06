Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Short Interest Up 5.5% in December

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the November 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

ALLK opened at $7.65 on Friday. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $651.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.25. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allakos will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Allakos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

