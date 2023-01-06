Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.36% of Allegion worth $28,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Allegion by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Allegion by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Allegion by 66.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 61.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLE opened at $107.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $129.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.59.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allegion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

In other news, CEO John H. Stone bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

