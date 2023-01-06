Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OROCF. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allkem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Allkem in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allkem in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Allkem alerts:

Allkem Trading Down 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:OROCF opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Allkem has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

About Allkem

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allkem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allkem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.