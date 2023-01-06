Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 25,970 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Motorola Solutions worth $88,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 144.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

MSI stock opened at $255.12 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $275.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.86 and its 200-day moving average is $241.30. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.76%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $10,254,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,919,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.