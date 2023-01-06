Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 298,160 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,431,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,160 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $92,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Black Knight by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,997,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,041,000 after purchasing an additional 813,745 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Black Knight by 2.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,388,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,282,000 after buying an additional 297,409 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Black Knight by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,176,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,214,000 after acquiring an additional 148,962 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,155,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,005,000 after acquiring an additional 117,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,399,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,282,000 after acquiring an additional 259,590 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.83.

NYSE:BKI opened at $61.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.44. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $80.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). Black Knight had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

