Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,441,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,667 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.31% of Belden worth $86,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Belden by 483.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Belden in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Belden by 2,935.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Belden by 116.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Performance

BDC stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $670.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.29 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

