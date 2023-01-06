Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,195,185 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.86% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $95,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $34,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $78.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.09. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $196.52. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.92.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

