Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 268,187 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $110,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after buying an additional 1,743,632 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 38.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,713,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,037 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,865,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 9,819,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,508,957,000 after purchasing an additional 976,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $142.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

