Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 270,491 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.54% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $88,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,193,621,000 after purchasing an additional 517,629 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,067,000 after buying an additional 317,060 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 116.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,165,000 after acquiring an additional 417,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 686,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 3.3 %

JBHT opened at $169.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.09 and a 200-day moving average of $173.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.59.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

