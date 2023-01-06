Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $105.04 Million Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 3.49% of NewMarket worth $105,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEU. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 51.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 12,580.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NewMarket in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket stock opened at $325.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.76 and a 200-day moving average of $303.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $280.28 and a 1 year high of $360.77.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $696.05 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 29.16%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NewMarket in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

