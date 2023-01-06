Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $86.86 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,276 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $86,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.60.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.61 and its 200 day moving average is $100.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

