Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $86.86 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,276 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $86,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.60.

Fiserv Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of FISV stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.