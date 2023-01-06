Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $92.38 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,205,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,091 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $92,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 302,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after buying an additional 103,969 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 300.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 45,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

Insider Activity

General Mills Stock Performance

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,271. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GIS opened at $84.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

