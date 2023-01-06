Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $96.73 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 835,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.18% of Axon Enterprise worth $96,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,932,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 22.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,536,000 after acquiring an additional 386,861 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 578,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after purchasing an additional 32,170 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total transaction of $371,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 245,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,074,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,398 shares of company stock valued at $3,090,319. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 1.8 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.13.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $165.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.70. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $193.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

