Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 819,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,625 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $105,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $222,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $11,701,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 378.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,608,000 after purchasing an additional 576,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THG stock opened at $135.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.36 and a twelve month high of $155.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.15%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

