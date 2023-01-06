Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,088,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 4.54% of Helen of Troy worth $104,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HELE. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 68,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Helen of Troy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $110.97 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $82.94 and a 1-year high of $249.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Profile

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Featured Stories

