Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,261 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of AbbVie worth $147,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %

AbbVie stock opened at $163.49 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.26 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.97. The company has a market capitalization of $289.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.