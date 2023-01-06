Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 12,104 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Broadcom worth $98,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $555.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $648.65. The company has a market cap of $231.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

