Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,236,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,103 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 3.50% of Papa John’s International worth $86,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 17.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PZZA opened at $81.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average of $81.87. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $132.91.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 49.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $510.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PZZA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

