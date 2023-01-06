Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 778,663 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,477 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $100,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $143.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $386.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.17.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

