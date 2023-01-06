Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,195,185 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,267,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,195,185 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $95,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average is $88.09. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

