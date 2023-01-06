Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 147,103 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,236,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,103 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 3.50% of Papa John’s International worth $86,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 17.7% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 105,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 31.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 17,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth $602,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

PZZA stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.87. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $132.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $510.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.17 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PZZA. Northcoast Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush cut Papa John’s International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

