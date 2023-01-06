Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 25,536 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 249,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,536 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $100,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 99.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $258,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.24.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA opened at $488.94 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $490.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.