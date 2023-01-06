Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 42,717 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 492,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,717 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $97,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 422.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $119,202.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,754.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,074 shares of company stock worth $11,604,647 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Trading Down 8.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ MDB opened at $172.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $471.96.

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.