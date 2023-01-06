Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 476,627 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,405,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,627 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.73% of Trip.com Group worth $120,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,789,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,867,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,448,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCOM. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Trip.com Group stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of -103.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $38.71.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.