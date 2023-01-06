Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 476,627 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,405,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,627 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.73% of Trip.com Group worth $120,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,789,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 55.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,448,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCOM stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.51 and a beta of 0.52.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCOM. Barclays raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

