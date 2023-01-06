Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $45.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 146.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

