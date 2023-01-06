Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$65.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Altus Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Altus Group

In other news, Director Alex Probyn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.89, for a total value of C$350,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,521,476.37.

Altus Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AIF opened at C$57.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 174.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.90. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$41.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$177.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$183.60 million. Analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.0199999 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

About Altus Group

(Get Rating)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.