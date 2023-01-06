Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) & a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Financial Review

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amazon.com and a.k.a. Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amazon.com $469.82 billion 1.80 $33.36 billion $1.09 76.29 a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million 0.30 -$5.97 million ($0.02) -65.50

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amazon.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amazon.com 2.25% 14.44% 4.65% a.k.a. Brands -0.43% 0.45% 0.28%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Amazon.com and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Amazon.com has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, a.k.a. Brands has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Amazon.com and a.k.a. Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amazon.com 2 2 42 0 2.87 a.k.a. Brands 0 5 3 0 2.38

Amazon.com presently has a consensus target price of $147.12, suggesting a potential upside of 77.00%. a.k.a. Brands has a consensus target price of $4.61, suggesting a potential upside of 252.10%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than Amazon.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Amazon.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Amazon.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.9% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amazon.com beats a.k.a. Brands on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores. The company also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Rings, and Echo and other devices; provides Kindle Direct Publishing, an online service that allows independent authors and publishers to make their books available in the Kindle Store; and develops and produces media content. In addition, it offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products on its websites, as well as its stores; and programs that allow authors, musicians, filmmakers, Twitch streamers, skill and app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, the company provides compute, storage, database, analytics, machine learning, and other services, as well as fulfillment, advertising, publishing, and digital content subscriptions. Additionally, it offers Amazon Prime, a membership program, which provides free shipping of various items; access to streaming of movies and series; and other services. The company serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, and content creators. Amazon.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

