Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $125.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $81.69 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $847.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,948 shares of company stock worth $5,135,922 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after buying an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

