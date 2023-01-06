Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Holdings Decreased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at $104,410,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at $70,330,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 10,324.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 552,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,004,000 after buying an additional 546,911 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at $39,607,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 67.3% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,099,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after buying an additional 442,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.95 and a 200-day moving average of $84.92. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $72.63 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DOX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amdocs to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

