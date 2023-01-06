American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,067 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in American Express by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $146.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.26.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.