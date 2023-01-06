American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to Neutral

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American States Water’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $92.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 0.40. American States Water has a twelve month low of $71.22 and a twelve month high of $101.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.54.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in American States Water by 0.9% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

