AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Down 2.0 %

AME stock opened at $137.98 on Thursday. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $146.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 18.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AME. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,288,000 after purchasing an additional 557,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 485,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,931,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.