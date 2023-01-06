Analysts Offer Predictions for Genmab A/S’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Genmab A/S in a report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB has been the topic of several other research reports. DNB Markets cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. AlphaValue raised shares of Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $632.12.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Shares of GMAB opened at $42.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,620,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,695,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Genmab A/S by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 55,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.