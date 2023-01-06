Analysts Set AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target at $5.13

Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Separately, BTIG Research raised AVROBIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of AVROBIO stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.69. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 150,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 30,934 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 913,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 564,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 136,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

