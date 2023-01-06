Analysts Set BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Price Target at $78.93

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.87.

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “inline” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,113,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,643 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,702,000 after purchasing an additional 774,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 731,299 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BJ opened at $66.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.22.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

