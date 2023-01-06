Analysts Set Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Target Price at $202.40

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $144.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.13. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.04.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

