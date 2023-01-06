Analysts Set HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Target Price at $4.33

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

A number of analysts have commented on HUYA shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $2.90 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 0.58. HUYA has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.94 million. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HUYA will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 11.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 805,971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in HUYA by 81.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,125,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HUYA by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,124,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 57,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HUYA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

(Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.