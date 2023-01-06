Analysts Set Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) PT at $21.06

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INFY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Investec upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $17.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62. Infosys has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 478.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 661.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

