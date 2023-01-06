Analysts Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) PT at $372.15

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $369.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:MOH opened at $298.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.10.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 17.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,489,279. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after acquiring an additional 276,909 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

